Sanral 'aggressively' addressing impasse over non-payment of e-tolls

New board chairperson Themba Mhambi says he and his colleagues have been on a learning mission since they took office in September.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says that progress is being made to resolve the impasse over the non-payment of e-tolls.

It’s told Parliament’s Transport Committee that the matter is being “aggressively” addressed and political direction is expected soon.

Sanral says it’s had to put some projects on ice to manage its debt because of the billions in unpaid e-tolls.

But he says it’s clear the ongoing stalemate over the payment of e-tolls remains a challenge.

Mhambi says discussions between Sanral, the Ministers of Finance and Transport [Tito Mboweni and Blade Nzimande] have reached an advanced stage.

A number of options are under consideration.

“We live in hope that this matter will finally be resolved that will ensure that Sanral becomes solid, financially.”

Sanral says it needs R67 billion to pay for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)