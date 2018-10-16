Sanef, 'Sunday Times' to discuss way forward in wake of false articles
The title recently admitted that the articles which were used as reason to suspend and prosecute former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen, and more than two dozen officers from his unit, turned out to be largely false.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) will meet with the Sunday Times on Tuesday to discuss the way forward following a series of inaccurate reports on the so-called Cato Manor death squad.
The matter has dragged on since the first story was published in 2011.
At the time, Booysen was investigating politically connected businessman, Thoshan Panday.
Sanef's Mahlatse Mahlase: "We felt that it was important so that we can understand the process for them going forward, what are the systems they have put in place to make sure that we are not faced with a similar episode again and whether we should be expecting any more action following the two apologies."
Meanwhile, Booysen has called on former Sunday Times editor Ray Hartley to explain his role in the series of articles.
"I take my hat off to the current editor, Bongani Siqoko, for owning up on behalf of Ray Hartley who is conspicuous in his silence at the moment. But I think Hartley should also come to the fore and explain what his role was... he was supposed to be the gatekeeper at the time."
Journalists Stephan Hofstatter and Mzilikazi wa Afrika have since been let go by the Sunday Times for their role in the series.
