SA's word of the year 2018 is...

The Pan South African Language Board says that it has chosen to announce this year's word of the year on the same day as International Dictionary Day, which is celebrated today.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's word of the year 2018 is... "land expropriation without compensation".

While it is not so much a word but a phrase, according to the Pan South African Language Board, the term has been coined as the most widely used word across all media this year.

The board says the word of the year is about gathering data on words which are on people's lips throughout the country.

Spokesperson Sibusiso Nkosi says that researchers are guided by how people engage on various media.

"I wouldn't say every year but now and again we have new words that are coming in, including something like state capture, something we did not have in our languages, so it means once that word is coined, they need to find an equivalent in our language

He says that words that were shortlisted include "thuma mina" and "commission of inquiry".

Nkosi says the initiative is in its second year and has proven to be popular.