Pick n Pay H1 profit jumps 19% as price cuts lure buyers
The country’s second-biggest grocery store chain reported profit before tax of R670.2 million for the six months ended August, compared with R562.8 million same period last year on a normalised basis.
JOHANNESBURG - South African supermarket chain Pick n Pay stores on Tuesday said half-year profit before tax jumped 19.1% as price cuts attracted more shoppers to its stores.
South African shoppers are feeling the impact of low growth in disposable income, little to no job creation and tight credit conditions.
To keep attracting struggling consumers, Pick n Pay reduced prices across 2,500 everyday grocery lines.
“We have invested heavily in our customers, just when they need it most,” Chief Executive Richard Brasher said in a statement.
“We’ve reduced prices of key grocery lines, delivered a more compelling fresh meat and produce offer, and given our customers simpler and more personalised promotions.”
Like-for-like sales climbed 3.8%, more than double the previous half-year’s growth. Total sales rose to R41.2 billion, up 6.4%.
A voluntary redundancy programme to cut costs and create a leaner group also helped its performance.
Normalised headline earnings per share climbed 17% to 100.18 cents, the retailer said.
It declared an interim dividend of 39.10 cents per share, up 17.1%.
($1 = 14.3500 rand)
