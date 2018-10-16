Popular Topics
Go

SA rallies behind 'brave' Cheryl Zondi as she testifies at Omotoso trial

During her testimony, Cheryl Zondi has had to go into graphic detail of what Pastor Timothy Omotoso did to her and field very personal and at times inappropriate questions from defence lawyer, Peter Daubermann.

A screengrab of Cheryl Zondi testifying at the Timothy Omotoso trial. Picture: YouTube
A screengrab of Cheryl Zondi testifying at the Timothy Omotoso trial. Picture: YouTube
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - It takes a lot for victims of sexual crimes to face their abusers and testify about the traumatic experience on national television, but Cheryl Zondi has shown courage far beyond anyone's expectations.

Zondi is the first witness to testify against Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, who is accused of the rape and human trafficking of young female congregants of his Durban-based church.

The 22-year-old Zondi says that Omotoso sexually abused her over a period of two-and-a-half years while she was a member of the Jesus Dominion International Church.

She was 14-years-old at the time she claims the incidents started.

During her testimony, she has had to go into graphic detail of what Omotoso did to her and field very personal and at times inappropriate questions from Omotoso's defence lawyer, Peter Daubermann.

