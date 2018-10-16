SA rallies behind 'brave' Cheryl Zondi as she testifies at Omotoso trial
During her testimony, Cheryl Zondi has had to go into graphic detail of what Pastor Timothy Omotoso did to her and field very personal and at times inappropriate questions from defence lawyer, Peter Daubermann.
JOHANNESBURG - It takes a lot for victims of sexual crimes to face their abusers and testify about the traumatic experience on national television, but Cheryl Zondi has shown courage far beyond anyone's expectations.
Zondi is the first witness to testify against Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, who is accused of the rape and human trafficking of young female congregants of his Durban-based church.
The 22-year-old Zondi says that Omotoso sexually abused her over a period of two-and-a-half years while she was a member of the Jesus Dominion International Church.
She was 14-years-old at the time she claims the incidents started.
During her testimony, she has had to go into graphic detail of what Omotoso did to her and field very personal and at times inappropriate questions from Omotoso's defence lawyer, Peter Daubermann.
Cheryl Zondi gives me goosebumps, not about the evidence but rather about how she testifies with conviction and determination. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌#TimothyOmotoso #OmotosoTrial— Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) October 15, 2018
We are behind you Cheryl 🙌😭💔#OmotosoTrial pic.twitter.com/vbF1Rpd1v7— S A M M Y 🍭 J O N A (@sammy_jona) October 15, 2018
#CherylZondi is a strong woman #OmotosoTrial pic.twitter.com/nWY193UtP4— Bucks Mzobe (@Bucksm) October 15, 2018
This Cheryl Zondi cross-examination in the Pastor Omotoso trial is so heartbreaking. I wish her peace for the remainder of her life. This young woman is so strong and has been so much.— Bloody Bastard Rice (@Tigele_Eats) October 15, 2018
Strength to you #CherylZondi . You are bravery personified.— Ta Toolz (@ThulaniWrite) October 15, 2018
Uyi #Mbokodo#OmotosoTrial pic.twitter.com/APBlBRGdkZ
Cheryl Zondi! What a CHAMP 👏🏼— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 15, 2018
A moment of silence for the secondary violation of rape survivors in our courtrooms. Cheryl Zondi came to collect her justice today though. Wishing her continued strength, courage and healing.— Lynette Ntuli (@MsNtuli) October 15, 2018
I believe #CherylZondi. What a brave young woman.— ProfTinyiko Maluleke (@ProfTinyiko) October 16, 2018
My prayers are with Cheryl Zondi 🙏🏿— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) October 16, 2018
Strength to her and that justice may dawn, brighter than the darkest hour!
Cheryl Zondi. Strength&Love to you sisi🖤— KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) October 15, 2018
Cheryl Zondi. Remember her name.— The Villager (@Penxenxe) October 15, 2018
