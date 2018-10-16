Report: Judge Nugent advises Ramaphosa to fire Moyane immediately
PRETORIA - Retired Judge Robert Nugent has reportedly advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane immediately.
The Sunday Times says it’s had sight of the interim report submitted to the president about two weeks ago.
Nugent had warned Moyane in correspondence several weeks ago that he was inclined to recommend that he be removed from the position.
The retired judge has reportedly said that firing Moyane is the first necessary measure to be carried out, without which there is no possibility of fixing the damage done to Sars.
The Sunday Times is reporting that Nugent has advised Ramaphosa that he should act against the commissioner despite him still having to appear before a disciplinary inquiry.
The judge says their concern is not related to a disciplinary transgression but instead the management of Sars.
He writes that a new commissioner must be appointed in order to remove uncertainty at Sars and enable the organisation to be set on a firm course of recovery.
Moyane has approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to have Ramaphosa’s decision to establish the commission of inquiry and his disciplinary hearing declared unlawful.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
