Red Cross urges Boko Haram to spare life of kidnapped worker

The ICRC says in its appeal that none of those kidnapped has anything to do with Boko Haram’s fight.

Hauwa Mohammed Liman was reportedly executed by Boko Haram. Picture: @keneseni1/Twitter
Hauwa Mohammed Liman was reportedly executed by Boko Haram. Picture: @keneseni1/Twitter
2 hours ago

PRETORIA - The clock is ticking for a Red Cross worker abducted by Boko Haram last month after her colleagues were executed.

The Nigerian terror group says Hauwa Mohammed Liman, who was killed on Monday, deserved to die because she had abandoned Islam by working for the Red Cross.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is urging the Islamist terror group to spare the life of Alice Loksha, kidnapped from a Red Cross hospital in the town Rann in north-eastern Borno state last March. Midwife Saifura Hussaini was executed last month.

It’s not known what demands Boko Haram has made for the releasing its hostages.

The ICRC says in its appeal that none of those kidnapped has anything to do with Boko Haram’s fight.

