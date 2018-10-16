Red Cross urges Boko Haram to spare life of kidnapped worker
The ICRC says in its appeal that none of those kidnapped has anything to do with Boko Haram’s fight.
PRETORIA - The clock is ticking for a Red Cross worker abducted by Boko Haram last month after her colleagues were executed.
The Nigerian terror group says Hauwa Mohammed Liman, who was killed on Monday, deserved to die because she had abandoned Islam by working for the Red Cross.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is urging the Islamist terror group to spare the life of Alice Loksha, kidnapped from a Red Cross hospital in the town Rann in north-eastern Borno state last March. Midwife Saifura Hussaini was executed last month.
It’s not known what demands Boko Haram has made for the releasing its hostages.
Picture of the ICRC worker executed by Boko Haram this Monday. Her colleague, Saifura Khorsa was earlier executed by the sect on Sept. 16th. Alice Loksha is still in the Boko Haram captivity. The aid workers were abducted by the sect members in Rann, Borno state in March. pic.twitter.com/UXgiXTCY69— keneseni (@keneseni1) October 15, 2018
We are hearing devastating reports Hauwa has been executed.— ICRC (@ICRC) October 15, 2018
At this stage, we don't have confirmation this is true. We desperately hope not. We will provide an update when we have accurate information.
This situation is heartbreaking, and our thoughts remain with her family.
Over 7 months ago, our colleagues Hauwa and Alice were abducted in northern Nigeria. We have been told in 24 hours they will be executed.— ICRC (@ICRC) October 14, 2018
We issue an urgent plea for their lives.
To their abductors: Please show mercy. Let them go home to their families.https://t.co/FubA6c9sTg pic.twitter.com/nbIGMPJ3K4
