Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan receive first baby gifts
The royal couple revealed on Monday they are expecting their first child together in Spring 2019, and they have already been gifted some adorable presents for their unborn tot.
LONDON - Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have received their first baby gifts since announcing their pregnancy news.
The royal couple - who tied the knot in May this year - revealed on Monday they are expecting their first child together in Spring next year, and they have already been gifted some adorable presents for their unborn tot.
Whilst attending a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, the couple were handed a fluffy stuffed kangaroo and fleece Ugg baby booties by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.
In People magazine’s Facebook Live video, Duchess Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before getting married - said: “That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!”
Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, revealed their baby news through a statement shared on social media by Kensington Palace, which said the happy couple were “delighted” to be able to share the exciting news with the public.
The statement read: “Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.
“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”
The couple will no doubt receive a host of presents in the coming month, not least from Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who is said to be “very happy” about becoming a grandmother.
Another statement from Kensington Palace read: “Ms Ragland is very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”
As of the time of writing, Meghan’s father Thomas Markle has yet to comment on her pregnancy, after a recent string of scathing interviews - in which Thomas claimed Meghan would be “nothing” without him - has caused tension between the pair.
WATCH: Meghan Markle expecting first child with Prince Harry
