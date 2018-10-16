President Ramaphosa delays DRC trip due to ill health

The Presidency says Cyril Ramaphosa was advised by doctors to recover from an upper respiratory tract infection before undertaking prolonged travel.

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s planned trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo has been postponed due to ill health.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Presidency announced that the president was due to travel to Kinshasa on Monday, but was advised by doctors to recover from an upper respiratory tract infection before undertaking prolonged travel.

“The President is receiving medical attention and making a good recovery.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo will at a future stage ratify the agreements reached between the two countries at the 11th Session of the Bi-National Commission currently underway in Kinshasa.

The Presidency says the South African government has been in communication with the government of the DRC regarding this change in Ramaphosa’s schedule and has expressed its appreciation for the DRC’s hosting of the official and ministerial deliberations that have taken place in Kinshasa in preparation for the participation of the two heads of government in the Bi-National Commission.

The two presidents will at a future occasion ratify the outcomes of the Bi-National Commission.