Plato: Metrorail management has reached point of no return

Incoming Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has described his experience attempting to catch a train from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town as shocking.

CAPE TOWN - Community Safety MEC Dan Plato says it is clear the management of Metrorail has reached a point of no return.

The incoming mayor has described his experience attempting to catch a train from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town as shocking.

Plato's aim at 6am on Monday was to inspect safety conditions in the run-up to the deployment of additional safety officers on trains.

However, almost an hour later, no train had arrived at Mitchells Plain Station and Plato resorted to speaking to commuters about their frustrations.

“People are not interested in the train services due to unreliability and the fact that the there is only a train available every hour.”

Plato says the passenger rail system has collapsed.

“The national Minister for Transport Blade Nzimande has said over the weekend he is paying much attention to the rail system collapse in Cape Town.”

Plato added that they need to know by when Nzimande plans to act on the issue.

