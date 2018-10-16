Plato: Metrorail management has reached point of no return

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Plato: Metrorail management has reached point of no return

Incoming Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has described his experience attempting to catch a train from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town as shocking.

FILE: Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato. Picture: SAPS
FILE: Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato. Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Community Safety MEC Dan Plato says it is clear the management of Metrorail has reached a point of no return.

The incoming mayor has described his experience attempting to catch a train from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town as shocking.

Plato's aim at 6am on Monday was to inspect safety conditions in the run-up to the deployment of additional safety officers on trains.

However, almost an hour later, no train had arrived at Mitchells Plain Station and Plato resorted to speaking to commuters about their frustrations.

“People are not interested in the train services due to unreliability and the fact that the there is only a train available every hour.”

Plato says the passenger rail system has collapsed.

“The national Minister for Transport Blade Nzimande has said over the weekend he is paying much attention to the rail system collapse in Cape Town.”

Plato added that they need to know by when Nzimande plans to act on the issue.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA