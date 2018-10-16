Omotoso would ask God for forgiveness for abuse, court hears
The televangelist and his alleged accomplices, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are accused of human trafficking and rape among other charges.
CAPE TOWN - Cheryl Zondi has been testifying in the trial against Timothy Omotoso and two others in the High Court in Port Elizabeth.
The televangelist and his alleged accomplices, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are accused of human trafficking and rape among other charges.
He was arrested in PE last year while the two women were apprehended months later, for allegedly grooming young women for sexual exploitation.
Zondi accuses Omotoso of sexually abusing her over a period of more than two years.
She claims it started when she was 14-years-old, a short while after she joined the Jesus Dominion International Church.
The witness, now 22-years-old, has recollected alleged sexual abuse at the hands of Omotoso at his Umhlanga home.
She has told the court after the abuse they would pray together and the televangelist would ask God to forgive them.
She claims his co-accused Sulani encouraged the group of girls who were staying at the house to wear revealing clothing.
Zondi has testified that she continued to be a congregant at the church and opted not to disclose the alleged abuse to anyone because she feared for her safety.
She claims anyone who opposed Omotoso would end up dead or their lives would be ruined.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
