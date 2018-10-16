Overseas stars to join Mzansi Super League in latter stages

The overseas T20 stars will only join Cricket South Africa’s much-anticipated Mzansi Super League in the latter stages, because of their commitments to the Abu Dhabi T10 League that starts on 23 November.

CSA launched the competition on Monday when they announced the six franchises which will be owned by South Africa’s cricket body. A draft to allocate players to the franchises will be done on Wednesday, with CSA already confirming that big T20 stars Chris Gayle (WI), Dwayne Bravo (WI), Jason Roy (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG) and Rashid Khan (AFG) will all be available to play in the tournament.

The likelihood of these players joining up with their franchise at the start of the tournament (November 16th) is doubtful, because of them having already registered to play in the new Abu Dhabi T10 League that kicks off a few days after the MSL.

This could be of concern to CSA who are also set to release ticket sales this week, but with no guarantee of the big stars being in the country from the onset, fans might be reluctant to flock to the turnstiles to purchase tickets for the 32 matches scheduled to be played.

With the T20 cricket market already saturated, CSA are late to the party in introducing its own league and it will be holding its breath in the wait to see if the tournament will be a success.