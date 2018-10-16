Popular Topics
NYDA hosts youth against crime event in gang-ridden Bonteheuwel

The meeting focuses on empowering young people through education and skills development and entrepreneurship.

The National Youth Development Agency hosted a youth against crime and socio-economic event with young people at the Bonteheuwel library in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
The National Youth Development Agency hosted a youth against crime and socio-economic event with young people at the Bonteheuwel library in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Gangsterism, drugs and the lack of opportunities are some of the concerns of Bonteheuwel youth.

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) is hosting a youth against crime and socio-economic event with young people at the local library.

The meeting focuses on empowering young people through education and skills development and entrepreneurship.

At the session are representatives of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, the police, community leaders and the ward councillor.

More than 60 young people gathered at the event to speak about burning issues that affect the community.

They’ve highlighted safety concerns such as crime levels increasing, unemployment, and the lack of resources.

They’re asking for more sustainable programmes that can assist them in getting work.

Bonteheuwel resident Emile Africa says the area is plagued by drugs and gangsterism, and youngsters are in desperate need of alternatives.

“It’s easy for me to be influenced outside… if we had a help service or youth development programmes to help structure the youth in Bonteheuwel.”

The agency says it hopes to set up a satellite in the area soon so that young people can have access to wi-fi and be able to upload CVs to the jobs database.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

