Numsa to increase pressure on plastic sector employers with mass march
About 10,000 workers affiliated to the union are on an indefinite strike over wage increases and working conditions.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) will hold a mass demonstration on Tuesday to hand over a list of demands to employers in the plastics sector.
The union says it chose to protest in KZN because the majority of plastic companies are situated in that province.
About 10,000 workers affiliated to the union are on an indefinite strike over wage increases and working conditions.
Tuesday will be day two of the strike by the trade union.
The union says it will be increasing the pressure against employers by holding a mass march against the offices of the Plastic Convertors Association of South Africa (PCA) and the National Employer’s Association of South Africa.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: “The representatives of all the plastic employer groups will meet us at the police station where they will receive our memorandum of demands.”
PCA’s Johan Pieterse says they have applied for an interdict against the strike action by Numsa.
Pieterse says they are confident the strike will be declared illegal.
“This is just using a strike as a blunt instrument to achieve anything.”
The application for the interdict will be heard on Wednesday at the Labour Court.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo
Popular in Local
-
EFF expected to clarify if it received money from VBS 'heist'
-
Motau mum after deadline passes to apologise to ANC official over VBS report
-
[CARTOON] Sundry Grimes Fesses Up
-
AA: Petrol price set to rise by 40c at end of October
-
Sanef, 'Sunday Times' to discuss way forward in wake of false articles
-
Omotoso would ask God for forgiveness for abuse, court hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.