Numsa to increase pressure on plastic sector employers with mass march

About 10,000 workers affiliated to the union are on an indefinite strike over wage increases and working conditions.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) will hold a mass demonstration on Tuesday to hand over a list of demands to employers in the plastics sector.

The union says it chose to protest in KZN because the majority of plastic companies are situated in that province.

Tuesday will be day two of the strike by the trade union.

The union says it will be increasing the pressure against employers by holding a mass march against the offices of the Plastic Convertors Association of South Africa (PCA) and the National Employer’s Association of South Africa.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: “The representatives of all the plastic employer groups will meet us at the police station where they will receive our memorandum of demands.”

PCA’s Johan Pieterse says they have applied for an interdict against the strike action by Numsa.

Pieterse says they are confident the strike will be declared illegal.

“This is just using a strike as a blunt instrument to achieve anything.”

The application for the interdict will be heard on Wednesday at the Labour Court.

