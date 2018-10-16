Nugent Commission hears Sars IT infrastructure inadequate, outdated
This was among the submissions at the commission hearings in Pretoria on Monday.
PRETORIA - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has heard that a lack of consultation before the radical restructuring at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and sudden halt of its modernisation programme has left the revenue service with inadequate IT infrastructure.
Business solutions group executive Intikhab Shaik says he was consulted by neither of the firms hired by Sars to conduct the restructuring.
“During the diagnostic phase, I was not consulted by them even once. I got the sense that they had the view they were working with were a bunch of palookas that they could boss around. I didn’t appreciate that.”
IT Strategy Executive Andre Rabie says their infrastructure is outdated.
“So at this point in time, our infrastructure both from desktop perspective and more importantly our core, which is the technology makes all of this engine work, is behind from an infrastructure perspective."
Three more executives are scheduled to testify on Tuesday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
