NPA needs R761m to fill over 1,000 vacancies
Acting National Director of Public Prosecutions Silas Ramaite told Parliament that budget constraints are severely hampering the NPA’s ability to do its job.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it's shocked by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s financial and staff crisis.
The NPA needs R761 million to fill over 1,000 vacancies including 244 posts which are deemed critical.
Outa spokesperson Stephanie Fick says the crisis increases the risk of perpetrators escaping justice.
“We need the NPA to quickly set up, do what needs to be done, and start prosecuting and holding people accountable, and restore confidence in one of the most important institutions in South Africa.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
