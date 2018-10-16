Noordien murder suspects expected back in court in November
One of the accused, a 17-year-old boy from Hanover Park, appeared in the juvenile court and has since been referred to a place of safety.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Ameerodien Noordien in Hanover Park are expected back in the dock in November.
The two made their first appearance in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday.
One of the accused, a 17-year-old boy from Hanover Park, appeared in the juvenile court and has since been referred to a place of safety.
His 21-year-old co-accused, Adrian Carelse, will remain behind bars at Pollsmoor Prison.
Noordien was walking to a shop opposite his family home in Surwood Walk when he was caught in the crossfire of gang violence.
“We had a picket outside the court and we’re happy with the court proceeding’s outcome. No bail and they’re appearing in court again on 15 November, we’re planning to picket again on that day. The community knows who they are, and they're quite known in Hanover Park,” says Hanover Park community leader Mansoer Arendse.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
EFF expected to clarify if it received money from VBS 'heist'
-
[WATCH LIVE] Pastor Omotoso trial: First witness resumes testimony
-
AA: Predicted fuel price hike may look different at end of October
-
Motau mum after deadline passes to apologise to ANC official over VBS report
-
Sanef, 'Sunday Times' to discuss way forward in wake of false articles
-
[CARTOON] Sundry Grimes Fesses Up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.