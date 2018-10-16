Noordien murder suspects expected back in court in November

One of the accused, a 17-year-old boy from Hanover Park, appeared in the juvenile court and has since been referred to a place of safety.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Ameerodien Noordien in Hanover Park are expected back in the dock in November.

The two made their first appearance in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday.

His 21-year-old co-accused, Adrian Carelse, will remain behind bars at Pollsmoor Prison.

Noordien was walking to a shop opposite his family home in Surwood Walk when he was caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

“We had a picket outside the court and we’re happy with the court proceeding’s outcome. No bail and they’re appearing in court again on 15 November, we’re planning to picket again on that day. The community knows who they are, and they're quite known in Hanover Park,” says Hanover Park community leader Mansoer Arendse.

