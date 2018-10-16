MyCiTi workers demonstrate at CT Civic Centre

Disgruntled workers are demanding to be employed by the municipality.

CAPE TOWN - A group of striking MyCiTi workers is once again demonstrating in front of the Cape Town Civic Centre.

The illegal strike started on Monday.

Worker representative Patrick Mabindisa says they want the City to employ them as they’re being ill-treated & underpaid by the Vehicle Operating Companies. MM pic.twitter.com/g873ilxhsI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 16, 2018

#MyCitiStrike continues today. Striking workers are in front of the civic center in CT for a second day, waiting for a meeting with CoCT transport mayco member Brett Herron. MM pic.twitter.com/jFPlwA6uTf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 16, 2018

Disgruntled workers are demanding to be employed by the municipality.

More than 200 MyCiTi workers, from drivers to cleaners, are peacefully gathered in front of the civic centre.

They are waiting for City of Cape Town transport Mayco member Brett Herron to meet with them.

The workers, who are employed by the vehicle operating companies, claim they are ill-treated and underpaid by their bosses.

Worker representative Patrick Mabindisa said: “They don’t have rights to sit and eat. It’s only the civic centre that has one. [At] all the other stations they eat in the toilets. How can you work in conditions like that?”

Service on many MyCiTi routes has been suspended.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)