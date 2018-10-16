MyCiti commuters urged to find alternative transport as strike continues
The strike that started on Monday has led to services on many routes being suspended.
CAPE TOWN - MyCiti bus commuters have been advised to find alternative arrangements of transport as the illegal strike by some workers continues.
Workers have been trying to engage with the City of Cape Town, but the municipality says this is an issue they should take up with their employers and that the conditions of employment are the subject of a collective bargaining agreement.
The city says commuters with monthly MyCiti tickets will be reimbursed with the number of days they couldn't use the service due to the illegal strike.
A group of MyCiti workers - ranging from drivers to security guards and cleaners - employed by the Vehicle Operating Company has been demonstrating outside the Cape Town Civic Centre since Monday.
Some Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members joined the fray on Tuesday lending their support.
Workers are demanding the city's transport Mayco member Brett Herron meets with them.
Worker representative Patrick Mabindisa says they want to be employed by the municipality.
“Equal work for equal pay, they are driving the same buses just like us. They are subjected to the same unlawful conditions like us, the only difference is that their salaries are far better than ours.”
Herron says the involvement of the EFF in this matter “exposes” the party's “political expedience at the cost of the commuters, bus drivers”, and the local economy.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
