MyCiTi bus strike expected to continue
Patrick Mabindisa, a representative of the striking drivers, says they will continue with demonstrations until the City of Cape Town meets with them.
CAPE TOWN - An illegal MyCiti strike is expected to continue in Cape Town on Tuesday.
It’s likely to impact commuters as it did on Monday, with services on many routes suspended.
Aggrieved workers are demanding to be employed by the City of Cape Town.
Striking workers believe that being insourced by the City of Cape Town will mean better working conditions and better salaries.
The city says that the striking bus drivers are employed by the Vehicle Operating Companies.
It says workers didn’t inform employers or the city of the strike beforehand, or the reasons for it.
Patrick Mabindisa, a representative of the striking drivers, says they will continue with demonstrations until the city meets with them.
“We intend to strike until they take us seriously. If they could address this problem with immediate effect; we will return to work.”
But Transport Mayco member Brett Herron says workers will need to use the “structures and processes” in place to address any grievances they may have with their employment.
LISTEN: The demands of MyCiti drivers on strike are as yet unclear - CoCT
Update: #MyCiTiAlert: As at 6am, services on the following routes remain suspended A01, T01, T03, T04, 101, 102, 103,104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 213, 214, 215, 216, 217, 230,231, 235, 251, 260, 261, 262. Updates to follow— MYCITI bus (@MyCiTiBus) October 16, 2018
Update: #MyCiTiAlert: Drivers are continuing with the illegal strike and service still disrupted. At this early stage it seems services will operate as was the case yesterday. We are monitoring and updates will follow.— MYCITI bus (@MyCiTiBus) October 16, 2018
Update: #MyCiTiAlert: The following routes remain suspended A01, T01, T03, T04, 101, 102, 103,104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 114, 213, 214, 215, 216, 217, 230, 231, 235, 251, 260, 261, 262. Updates to follow— MYCITI bus (@MyCiTiBus) October 16, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
EFF expected to clarify if it received money from VBS 'heist'
-
AA: Petrol price set to rise by 40c at end of October
-
DA reports Floyd Shivambu to ethics committee over alleged link to VBS scandal
-
Eskom group executive of Generation resigns
-
Ramaphosa denies being forewarned about VBS Bank saga
-
Nugent Commission hears Sars IT infrastructure inadequate, outdated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.