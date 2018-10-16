MyCiTi bus strike expected to continue

Patrick Mabindisa, a representative of the striking drivers, says they will continue with demonstrations until the City of Cape Town meets with them.

CAPE TOWN - An illegal MyCiti strike is expected to continue in Cape Town on Tuesday.

It’s likely to impact commuters as it did on Monday, with services on many routes suspended.

Aggrieved workers are demanding to be employed by the City of Cape Town.

Striking workers believe that being insourced by the City of Cape Town will mean better working conditions and better salaries.

The city says that the striking bus drivers are employed by the Vehicle Operating Companies.

It says workers didn’t inform employers or the city of the strike beforehand, or the reasons for it.

Patrick Mabindisa, a representative of the striking drivers, says they will continue with demonstrations until the city meets with them.

“We intend to strike until they take us seriously. If they could address this problem with immediate effect; we will return to work.”

But Transport Mayco member Brett Herron says workers will need to use the “structures and processes” in place to address any grievances they may have with their employment.

Update: #MyCiTiAlert: As at 6am, services on the following routes remain suspended A01, T01, T03, T04, 101, 102, 103,104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 213, 214, 215, 216, 217, 230,231, 235, 251, 260, 261, 262. Updates to follow — MYCITI bus (@MyCiTiBus) October 16, 2018

Update: #MyCiTiAlert: Drivers are continuing with the illegal strike and service still disrupted. At this early stage it seems services will operate as was the case yesterday. We are monitoring and updates will follow. — MYCITI bus (@MyCiTiBus) October 16, 2018

Update: #MyCiTiAlert: The following routes remain suspended A01, T01, T03, T04, 101, 102, 103,104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 114, 213, 214, 215, 216, 217, 230, 231, 235, 251, 260, 261, 262. Updates to follow — MYCITI bus (@MyCiTiBus) October 16, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)