Mthethwa denies exerting pressure on prosecutors to arrest Johan Booysen

Former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa says he was being accountable as a minister when he called for a probe into the 'Sunday Times' report of about a 'rogue' police unit in Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen's Sunday Times article about his role in the Cato Manor incident is inaccurate and damaging.

Booysen claims Mthetwa pressurised prosecutors during his tenure as Police Minister in 2011 to arrest him after the Sunday Times reported about a "rogue" police unit in Durban.

Booysen was investigating politically connected businessman Thoshan Panday at the time.

Mthethwa says he was concerned about the reports of the killings at the time of publishing of the articles and asked prosecutors to investigate.

PRESS STATEMENT: MINISTER @NathiMthethwaSA RESPONDS TO INACCURATE, DAMAGING AND FALLACIOUS CLAIMS MADE IN @SundayTimesZA BY JOHAN BOOYSEN.

The department’s Asanda Magaqa says Booysen's claims are untrue.

“Minister Mthethwa wants to reiterate that there is no truth whatsoever that he acted unduly in exerting pressure on authorities and prosecutors where that case was concerned.”

Magaqa says the minister is seeking advice on how to deal with the matter.

