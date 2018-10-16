Mthethwa denies exerting pressure on prosecutors to arrest Johan Booysen
Former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa says he was being accountable as a minister when he called for a probe into the 'Sunday Times' report of about a 'rogue' police unit in Durban.
JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen's Sunday Times article about his role in the Cato Manor incident is inaccurate and damaging.
Booysen claims Mthetwa pressurised prosecutors during his tenure as Police Minister in 2011 to arrest him after the Sunday Times reported about a "rogue" police unit in Durban.
Booysen was investigating politically connected businessman Thoshan Panday at the time.
Mthethwa says he was concerned about the reports of the killings at the time of publishing of the articles and asked prosecutors to investigate.
Mthethwa says he was being accountable as a minister when he called for the probe.
PRESS STATEMENT: MINISTER @NathiMthethwaSA RESPONDS TO INACCURATE, DAMAGING AND FALLACIOUS CLAIMS MADE IN @SundayTimesZA BY JOHAN BOOYSEN. @asandamagaqa pic.twitter.com/ntevn2nVx8— Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) October 15, 2018
The department’s Asanda Magaqa says Booysen's claims are untrue.
“Minister Mthethwa wants to reiterate that there is no truth whatsoever that he acted unduly in exerting pressure on authorities and prosecutors where that case was concerned.”
Magaqa says the minister is seeking advice on how to deal with the matter.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
EFF expected to clarify if it received money from VBS 'heist'
-
DA reports Floyd Shivambu to ethics committee over alleged link to VBS scandal
-
[CARTOON] Sundry Grimes Fesses Up
-
AA: Petrol price set to rise by 40c at end of October
-
Former ‘Sunday Times’ editor Hartley must 'explain his role in false articles’
-
Gauteng residents warned to brace for another weekend of rain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.