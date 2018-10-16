MPs to start public hearings on Integrated Resources Plan

The long-awaited plan spells out the country’s energy needs until 2030.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament on Tuesday starts two-days of public hearings on the Integrated Resources Plan (IRP).

The latest version of the plan focuses on renewable energy as the key focus over the next decade.

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe released the plan in August for two months of public comment.

Over the next two days, Parliament’s Energy Committees will hear from a range of industry players as well as environmental and research groups.

The Integrated Resources Plan has not been updated since the first one was published in 2010.

According to the current draft, the country won’t be expanding its nuclear capabilities, at least not until 2030.

The plan says this is because the country’s energy needs have declined and are 30% less than when the 2010 IRP was drafted.

Solar, wind and gas will be the key drivers in the years to come, while coal-driven power stations will still contribute more than 65% of the country’s energy volumes.

These proposals will now be debated by public interest groups before a final version is placed before Cabinet for adoption.

