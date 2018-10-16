MPs start process to replace 4 SABC board members

Members of Parliament’s communications committee had to go through a list of 80 applicants for the four board positions.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has started the process of finding new members to serve on the board of the struggling South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

This follows the resignations of SABC board members Rachel Kalidass and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, who resigned after being elected to the African National Congress national executive committee.

Another board member, Victor Rambau, resigned in July while another member withdrew her name due to a conflict of interest.

Members of Parliament’s communications committee had to go through a list of 80 applicants for the four board positions.

By the end of Tuesday’s meeting that list had been cut down to 12 names. The names include former newspaper editor Thabo Leshilo.

Committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana says they must still conduct exit interviews with those who left.

“Until now we don’t have exit interviews on all four of them. I think that decision stands but we must have that exit interview so that we know exactly why people resign.”

Committee members from all parties welcomed the shortlisted candidates who will be interviewed before the end of October.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)