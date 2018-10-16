Motau mum after deadline passes to apologise to ANC official over VBS report
The report, titled 'The Great Bank Heist', implicates 53 individuals and companies, including ANC Limpopo Treasurer Danny Msiza, of stealing almost R2 billion.
JOHANNESBURG - There has been no official word from Advocate Terry Motau after African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo Treasurer Danny Msiza gave him a 5pm deadline on Monday to withdraw accusations against him in a reserve bank report on VBS Mutual Bank.
The report, titled The Great Bank Heist, implicates 53 individuals and companies, including Msiza, of stealing almost R2 billion.
On Monday, the ANC’s top six and Limpopo government officials met to discuss VBS Mutual Bank but no details have been released on exactly what was agreed on.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says he expects more of the implicated parties to respond soon to the allegations against them.
“Certainly, some of them would not want to comment publicly on these before the directive from their lawyers. They do know there will be consequences.”
At the same time, Vhavenda King Toni Mphephu-Ramabulana says he had no knowledge that the money was stolen from VBS after receiving R17 million.
Spokesperson Mathivha Makonde said: “He did not have to ask them about the source of the money, [as] he thought it was a bona fide gift.”
It remains to be seen if any of the other parties implicated will also offer to pay back the money they received, saying they were also unaware that the funds were obtained illegally.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
EFF expected to clarify if it received money from VBS 'heist'
-
DA reports Floyd Shivambu to ethics committee over alleged link to VBS scandal
-
ANC NWC: Law must take its course in VBS Bank matter
-
Ramaphosa denies being forewarned about VBS Bank saga
-
DA: Campaign over illegal immigration not meant to flare-up xenophobic tensions
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Stephan Hofstatter responds to bogus articles claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.