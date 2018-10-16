Motau mum after deadline passes to apologise to ANC official over VBS report

The report, titled 'The Great Bank Heist', implicates 53 individuals and companies, including ANC Limpopo Treasurer Danny Msiza, of stealing almost R2 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been no official word from Advocate Terry Motau after African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo Treasurer Danny Msiza gave him a 5pm deadline on Monday to withdraw accusations against him in a reserve bank report on VBS Mutual Bank.

The report, titled The Great Bank Heist, implicates 53 individuals and companies, including Msiza, of stealing almost R2 billion.

On Monday, the ANC’s top six and Limpopo government officials met to discuss VBS Mutual Bank but no details have been released on exactly what was agreed on.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says he expects more of the implicated parties to respond soon to the allegations against them.

“Certainly, some of them would not want to comment publicly on these before the directive from their lawyers. They do know there will be consequences.”

At the same time, Vhavenda King Toni Mphephu-Ramabulana says he had no knowledge that the money was stolen from VBS after receiving R17 million.

Spokesperson Mathivha Makonde said: “He did not have to ask them about the source of the money, [as] he thought it was a bona fide gift.”

It remains to be seen if any of the other parties implicated will also offer to pay back the money they received, saying they were also unaware that the funds were obtained illegally.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)