More cops seen patrolling streets of Hanover Park
Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was killed after he was caught in a gang gun battle two weeks ago and ever since the shooting, the anti-gang unit has been deployed to the area.
CAPE TOWN - A Hanover Park community leader Mansoer Arendse says there's been a marked improvement in policing in the area following the murder of a 19-year-old.
Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was killed after he was caught in a gang gun battle two weeks ago.
Two suspects appeared in court on Monday in connection with Noordien's murder.
Arendse says there appears to have been a lull in gang shootings.
He says more police officers have been seen patrolling the streets.
“They made quite a big difference; there is a shooting every now and then but it’s not as hectic as it was before. They do patrol day and night.”
One of the accused in the youth's killing handed himself over to police last week.
Over the weekend, members of the police's newly established anti-gang unit arrested a second suspect - a 17-year-old boy.
After visiting the Noordien's parents, Police Minister Bheki Cele promised more officers would be deployed to the Hanover Park.
Popular in Local
-
5 key quotes from Malema & Shivambu on the VBS Mutual Bank saga
-
Report: Judge Nugent advises Ramaphosa to fire Moyane immediately
-
SA rallies behind 'brave' Cheryl Zondi as she testifies at Omotoso trial
-
Malema accused Gordhan of being behind VBS Bank saga allegations against EFF
-
VBS Bank saga: Mboweni calls for speedy action by law enforcement agencies
-
Malema: EFF has no reason to doubt Floyd Shivambu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.