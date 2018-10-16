Popular Topics
More cops seen patrolling streets of Hanover Park

Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was killed after he was caught in a gang gun battle two weeks ago and ever since the shooting, the anti-gang unit has been deployed to the area.

Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was shot and killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park. Picture: Supplied
Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was shot and killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park. Picture: Supplied
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Hanover Park community leader Mansoer Arendse says there's been a marked improvement in policing in the area following the murder of a 19-year-old.

Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was killed after he was caught in a gang gun battle two weeks ago.

Two suspects appeared in court on Monday in connection with Noordien's murder.

Arendse says there appears to have been a lull in gang shootings.

He says more police officers have been seen patrolling the streets.

“They made quite a big difference; there is a shooting every now and then but it’s not as hectic as it was before. They do patrol day and night.”

One of the accused in the youth's killing handed himself over to police last week.

Over the weekend, members of the police's newly established anti-gang unit arrested a second suspect - a 17-year-old boy.

After visiting the Noordien's parents, Police Minister Bheki Cele promised more officers would be deployed to the Hanover Park.

