Moody's ratings review of SA to come after next week's budget - Treasury

Treasury director general Dondo Mogajane said the ratings agency 'will obviously get back to us after the MTBPS.'

CAPE TOWN - South Africa expects Moody’s to release its ratings review after next week’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), Dondo Mogajane, the director general of the National Treasury said on Tuesday.

Mogajane said he met Moody’s representatives at an international financial conference in Bali last week and told Reuters that the ratings agency “will obviously get back to us after the MTBPS.”

Moody’s, the last of the top three agencies to still rate the country investment grade, did not publish the review on Friday as was widely expected.