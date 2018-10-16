[LISTEN] Why SA is facing an obesity crisis

CapeTalk | Nutritionist Craig Brown says if a woman is obese or overweight while they are pregnant, they are more likely to give birth to larger babies.

CAPE TOWN - The United Nations Children's Fund says South Africa has the highest rates of obese children in the world. According to the report, 13% of obese children under the age of five live in South Africa.

Nutritionist Craig Brown says South Africa is facing quite a large obesity crisis at the moment.

“No country so far, in the last 33 years has been successful in decreasing the rate of obesity. Some have managed to slow the increase, but no country has managed to reverse the increase.”

Brown says obesity is multi-faceted.

“There is a genetic component to obesity. There is a behavioural issue and then there is the environment in which we live. We live in an environment that promotes obesity."

He says if a woman is obese or overweight while they are pregnant, they are more likely to give birth to larger babies.

“... and the infant has an increased chance of obesity and diabetes later in life.”

To listen to the full interview, click on the audio above.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)