[LISTEN] 'Some reporters think of themselves as stars'
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown talks Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase and former Hawks spokesperson McIntosh Polela about the 'Sunday Times' and the Cato Manor death squad stories.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) says the latest Sunday Times saga should be a lesson to all journalists and editors in the country.
This comes off the back of calls for the papers to reveal the sources implicated in its so-called Cato Manor “death squad” series of articles if it found they deliberately lied.
On Monday after an apology, former Hawks spokesperson McIntosh Polela tweeted that “it’s not enough for the Sunday Times to apologise and return the awards. Major-General Shadrack Sibiya, former Hawks bosses Anwa Dramat suffered huge financial loses and had their careers and lives ruined by the publication’s journalists.
“As a former journalist, I know most reporters have an exaggerated sense of themselves. Some think of themselves as stars. Hence, when at the Hawks, I warned Sunday Times journalists that they were being fed false information on rendition, I was ignored. Today we read an apology.”
Chairperson of Sanef Mahlatse Mahlase joins Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown to talk about how it is responding to the mess at the Sunday Times.
“We’ve asked for a meeting with the Sunday Times. We felt that a meeting was important so that we can understand the process for them going forward, what are the systems that they have put in place to make sure that we’re not faced with a similar episode again and whether we should be expecting any more action following the two apologies.”
For more information listen to the audio above.
