[LISTEN] On Cheryl, Khwezi & the questions rape victims are asked in court

| Cheryl Zondi has faced a number of personal and even inappropriate questions from Omotoso's lawyer Peter Daubermann, including why she did not react when Omotoso allegedly raped her.

JOHANNESBURG - "Why didn't you scream?" That's a common question posed to rape victims by authorities and lawyers, which can be very distressing and insensitive.

It's a question that 22-year-old Cheryl Zondi, the first witness to testify at the trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso who is accused of rape, human trafficking and racketeering, faced.

Zondi has faced a number of personal and even inappropriate questions from Omotoso's lawyer Peter Daubermann, including why she did not react when Omotoso allegedly raped her.

Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa says this question is reminiscent of the rape trial involving Fezekile 'Khwezi' Kuzwayo and Jacob Zuma, where Kuzwayo was asked similar questions by Zuma's lawyers.

"'Why didn't you scream?' What kind of the question is that in 2018?" Bingwa asks.

Listen to the audio above for more.

