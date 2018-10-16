[LISTEN] Financial wisdom from 'Idols' judge Unathi Nkayi

CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Unathi Nkayi.

CAPE TOWN – “If you cannot afford it, why borrow money to have it?”

Media personality Unathi Nkayi shared money lessons her father taught her during an interview with The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

The Idols judge co-owns Lucky Bean Media, a creative firm that specialises in reality television production, branded content and commercials.

“My father insisted that we never ever open accounts… never ever go into debt! Respect debt and fear debt!”

Listen to the audio for more.