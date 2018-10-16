[LISTEN] Financial wisdom from 'Idols' judge Unathi Nkayi
CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Unathi Nkayi.
CAPE TOWN – “If you cannot afford it, why borrow money to have it?”
Media personality Unathi Nkayi shared money lessons her father taught her during an interview with The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.
The Idols judge co-owns Lucky Bean Media, a creative firm that specialises in reality television production, branded content and commercials.
“My father insisted that we never ever open accounts… never ever go into debt! Respect debt and fear debt!”
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] On Cheryl, Khwezi & the questions rape victims are asked in court
-
[LISTEN] Why SA is facing an obesity crisis
-
[LISTEN] 'Some reporters think of themselves as stars'
-
[LISTEN] Ahmed Timol murder case postponed to 22 October
-
[LISTEN] SA's prisons over populated by 38%
-
[LISTEN] Big stink: Documentary 'exposes' perfume makers' pricing practices
-
[LISTEN] 'NDPP needs to be someone of unimpeachable integrity'
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Stephan Hofstatter responds to bogus articles claims
-
[LISTEN] Booysen: Hofstatter, Wa Afrika's informants were rogue CI element
-
[LISTEN] ANC Limpopo addresses explosive VBS Bank ‘heist’ report
-
[LISTEN] Hawks raid NMB Mayor Mongameli Bobani’s offices
-
[LISTEN] ‘Pik Botha was almost larger than life & always jovial’
-
[LISTEN] The life & times of Pik Botha
-
[LISTEN] How to build your own personal brand on social media
-
[LISTEN] Sarb & NPA respond to report into VBS Bank
-
[LISTEN] City of CT denies firefighters overworked, underpaid
-
[LISTEN] Mboweni to have positive effect on economy. Here's why
-
[LISTEN] Getting high, legally? This is what the law says
-
[LISTEN] 'Scared to go to school': Cape teen appeals for help amid gang violence
-
[LISTEN] Hawks: VBS probe receiving 'serious attention'
-
[LISTEN] 'Production line of potential ANC leaders has run out'
-
[LISTEN] Analysts: Mboweni’s appointment a positive step for economy
-
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana talks retirement, digital sports marketing agency
-
[LISTEN] The best used cars to purchase in SA right now
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.