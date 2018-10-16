Khune reaches milestone caps in second Seychelles encounter

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune will earn his 90th cap for Bafana Bafana and moves second behind former captain Aaron Mokoena who finished his career on 107 caps.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune will become the second most capped player of all time when he goes in between the goals in the return leg against the Seychelles on Tuesday afternoon.

Khune will earn his 90th cap for Bafana Bafana and moves second behind former captain Aaron Mokoena who finished his career on 107 caps.

Bafana are looking to secure a consecutive victory over the minnow nation, after a 6-0 thumping at the FNB Stadium over the weekend and three points from the reverse leg will take them to 10 points and strengthen their grip on Group E.

Bafana starting XI:

Itumeleng Khune (G)

Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Sifiso Hlanti

Buhle Mkhwanazi

Thulani Hlatshwayo (C)

Dino Ndlovu

Dean Furman

Lebohang Maboe

Kamohelo Mokotjo

Percy Tau

Lebo Mothiba