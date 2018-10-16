Judge reprimands Omotoso defence over sex abuse questions

Cheryl Zondi has been on the witness stand in the High Court in Port Elizabeth for several days, detailing the alleged sexual abuse she endured at the hands of pastor Timothy Omotoso.

CAPE TOWN - The first witness in the trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso, who has accused the Nigerian televangelist of sexual abuse, is wrapping up her evidence.

Cheryl Zondi has been on the witness stand in the High Court in Port Elizabeth for several days, detailing the alleged sexual abuse she endured at the hands of Omotoso.

The defence for Omotoso and his co-accused has received some flak over his line of questioning of Zondi, the State’s first witness.

“Why didn't you scream during the alleged sexual attack?”

This was one question put to Zondi. Peter Daubermann also wanted to know why she went back to Durban knowing that there was a risk she could be raped again.

Daubermann went on to question how severe the alleged sexual assault was.

It was at this question the judge interjected and reprimanded the defence.

Lisa Vetten, a gender-based violence researcher explains.

“To ask her why she didn’t scream or tell anybody would be acceptable questions. What would not be acceptable are the questions he asked her about the nature of the sexual act. That sounds purely pornographic.”

Cross-examination continues.

