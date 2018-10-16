ICC charges Jayasuriya under anti-corruption code
Sri Lanka batting great Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code, the world governing body said on Monday.
The former captain and explosive opening batsman has refused to cooperate with any investigation conducted by the ICC’s anti-corruption unit, the ICC said in a statement.
The 49-year-old has also been charged with trying to conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to anti-corruption investigation.
Jayasuriya has two weeks to respond to the charges.
