Hearings into deadly Zim post-election violence get underway
Tuesday’s public hearing comes after the seven-member commission spent the last few weeks receiving submissions from people into the violence on 1 August.
HARARE - A seven-member commission of inquiry in Zimbabwe is due to begin public hearings into the post-election violence in Harare where six people were shot dead by the army.
The commission is chaired by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe.
That’s when demonstrations over delays in the presidential poll results gripped the capital, and the army intervened and shot dead six people.
Ministry of Justice official Virginia Mabhiza says the commission has had an overwhelming response from members of the public.
The hearings were due to start on Tuesday morning in a hotel conference room that only sits 45 people.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
