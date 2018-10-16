Health advocacy group to picket outside Coca-Cola's Joburg offices

The Healthy Living Alliance wants the soft drink giant to stop advertising their products in schools.

JOHANNESBURG - An organisation advocating for healthy living will picket outside the Coca-Cola offices in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The Healthy Living Alliance (Heala) wants the soft drink giant to stop advertising their products in schools.

In 2009, the company signed an agreement to stop advertising its products to children.

Heala’s Sibongile Nkosi says the beverage company has failed to keep that commitment.

“Companies like Coca-Cola, especially the beverage industry, continuously market their sugary drinks in schools after they had actually made commitments that they would not.”

