Firefighters declare formal dispute with City of CT over salaries

Firefighters affiliated to Samwu and the Imatu want their allowances increased to 79.23% of their salaries, from the current 22.8%.

CAPE TOWN - Unions representing firefighters have declared a formal dispute with the City of Cape Town over salaries.

Firefighters affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (Imatu) want their allowances increased to 79.23% of their salaries, from the current 22.8%.

Allowances determine how much firefighters are paid for being on standby at fire stations.

The City of Cape Town and the unions first agreed to a facilitation process to review the collective agreement.

Following this, the city offered to increase the standby allowance to 30%, but this was rejected by unions.

The facilitator had recommended a 35% allowance, which was also turned down.

The matter is going before the Bargaining Council at the end of October.

If that fails, a formal arbitration process will follow, which could take several months to finalise.

