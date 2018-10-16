Fees Must Fall activist sentencing proceedings underway
DUT student Bonginkosi Khanyile was found guilty on charges of public violence and failing to comply with police instruction during fees must fall protests in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings are underway in the case against student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile at the Durban Magistrates Court.
The Durban University of Technology student was found guilty on charges of public violence and failing to comply with police instruction during fees must fall protests in 2016.
He camped outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria earlier this year, asking for presidential pardon but Cyril Ramaphosa said the decision was up to the Justice Department.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] Pastor Omotoso trial: First witness resumes testimony
-
President Ramaphosa delays DRC trip due to ill health
-
EFF expected to clarify if it received money from VBS 'heist'
-
[WATCH LIVE] Malema: EFF has no reason to doubt Floyd Shivambu
-
SA rallies behind 'brave' Cheryl Zondi as she testifies at Omotoso trial
-
Motau mum after deadline passes to apologise to ANC official over VBS report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.