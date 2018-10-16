Popular Topics
Fees Must Fall activist sentencing proceedings underway

DUT student Bonginkosi Khanyile was found guilty on charges of public violence and failing to comply with police instruction during fees must fall protests in 2016.

FILE: Bonginkosi Khanyile in court. Picture: @BonginkosiKhanyile/Twitter.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings are underway in the case against student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile at the Durban Magistrates Court.

The Durban University of Technology student was found guilty on charges of public violence and failing to comply with police instruction during fees must fall protests in 2016.

He camped outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria earlier this year, asking for presidential pardon but Cyril Ramaphosa said the decision was up to the Justice Department.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

