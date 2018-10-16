FDC board 'concerned' corporation linked to VBS Bank 'heist'

The Free State Development Corporation has noted the Reserve Bank's report naming it as having received over R104 million in the VBS Bank looting.

JOHANNESBURG - The board of the Free State Development Corporation (FDC) has reacted to the VBS bank scandal, saying its concerned that the corporation has been linked to the heist.

It has noted the Reserve Bank's report naming it as having received over R104 million.

However, the corporation says its records show it invested R100 million with VBS Bank and was paid out the final figure after accruing interest.

In a statement, the corporation says it’s particularly concerned that it wasn't consulted before the release of the damning report.

"The FDC has nevertheless engaged the SA Reserve Bank to obtain detailed information regarding what is alleged in the report and is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the investment which was made and the amount which was paid to FDC."

Below are the people named in the report:

Vele and its associates R936,669,111 – majority shareholder in VBS

Tshifhiwa Matodzi R325,896,831 – chairman of VBS and Vele

Free State Development Corporation R104,130,932

Kabelo Matsepe R35,400,105 – former Limpopo ANCYL leader/director: Moshate Investment Group

Sipho Malaba R33,978,379 – former KPMG partner

Phophi Mukhodobwane R30,572,296 – VBS general head of treasury and capital management

Paul Makhavu R30,461,788 – attorney, Venda king’s advisor

Robert Madzonga R30,372,282 – Vele investments chief executive

Andile Ramavhunga R28,925,934 – VBS chief executive

Solly Maposa R24,441,877 – VBS retail managing director

Ralliom Razwinane R24,224,198 – director, Gundo Wealth Solutions/ANC connected

Firmanox R17,748,384

The Venda king, Toni Mphephu R17,729,758 – Venda King

Ndivhuwo Khangale R16,830,091 – VBS / Vele spokesperson

Sechaba Serote R16,653,458 - businessman

Ernest Nesane R16,646,086 – former PIC head of legal

Brian Shivambu R16,148,569 – allegedly EFF Floyd Shivambu’s brother

Paul Magula R14,818,098 – former PIC head of risk and compliance

Charl Cilliers R12,683,947 – CA, Insure Group chief executive

Tiisang Private Capital R12,489,230

Maanda Manyatshe R11,279,242 – Vele Investments chairman, former MTN boss

Sasa Nemabubuni R9,169,288 – VBS sales general manager

Sabicorp R8,453,585

Avashoni Ramikosi R5,972,288 – VBS non-executive director / former SAPS CFO

Takalani Mmbi R4,404,178 – Brilliantel finance and admin manager

Phillip Tshililo R2,039,990 – Matodzi personal assistant.