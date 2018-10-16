FDC board 'concerned' corporation linked to VBS Bank 'heist'
The Free State Development Corporation has noted the Reserve Bank's report naming it as having received over R104 million in the VBS Bank looting.
JOHANNESBURG - The board of the Free State Development Corporation (FDC) has reacted to the VBS bank scandal, saying its concerned that the corporation has been linked to the heist.
It has noted the Reserve Bank's report naming it as having received over R104 million.
However, the corporation says its records show it invested R100 million with VBS Bank and was paid out the final figure after accruing interest.
In a statement, the corporation says it’s particularly concerned that it wasn't consulted before the release of the damning report.
"The FDC has nevertheless engaged the SA Reserve Bank to obtain detailed information regarding what is alleged in the report and is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the investment which was made and the amount which was paid to FDC."
Below are the people named in the report:
Vele and its associates R936,669,111 – majority shareholder in VBS
Tshifhiwa Matodzi R325,896,831 – chairman of VBS and Vele
Free State Development Corporation R104,130,932
Kabelo Matsepe R35,400,105 – former Limpopo ANCYL leader/director: Moshate Investment Group
Sipho Malaba R33,978,379 – former KPMG partner
Phophi Mukhodobwane R30,572,296 – VBS general head of treasury and capital management
Paul Makhavu R30,461,788 – attorney, Venda king’s advisor
Robert Madzonga R30,372,282 – Vele investments chief executive
Andile Ramavhunga R28,925,934 – VBS chief executive
Solly Maposa R24,441,877 – VBS retail managing director
Ralliom Razwinane R24,224,198 – director, Gundo Wealth Solutions/ANC connected
Firmanox R17,748,384
The Venda king, Toni Mphephu R17,729,758 – Venda King
Ndivhuwo Khangale R16,830,091 – VBS / Vele spokesperson
Sechaba Serote R16,653,458 - businessman
Ernest Nesane R16,646,086 – former PIC head of legal
Brian Shivambu R16,148,569 – allegedly EFF Floyd Shivambu’s brother
Paul Magula R14,818,098 – former PIC head of risk and compliance
Charl Cilliers R12,683,947 – CA, Insure Group chief executive
Tiisang Private Capital R12,489,230
Maanda Manyatshe R11,279,242 – Vele Investments chairman, former MTN boss
Sasa Nemabubuni R9,169,288 – VBS sales general manager
Sabicorp R8,453,585
Avashoni Ramikosi R5,972,288 – VBS non-executive director / former SAPS CFO
Takalani Mmbi R4,404,178 – Brilliantel finance and admin manager
Phillip Tshililo R2,039,990 – Matodzi personal assistant.
