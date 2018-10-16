-
Family offers R6.5m reward to help find kidnapped Tanzanian billionaire
The motive for last Thursday's abduction of Tanzania's only billionaire remains unknown.
PRETORIA - The family of kidnapped billionaire businessman Mohammed Dewji have offered a R6.5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.
The motive for last Thursday's abduction of Tanzania's only billionaire remains unknown.
Dewji is also Africa’s youngest billionaire.
Dewji was kidnapped in Dar es Salaam. Police have arrested 20 people in relation to the abduction.
Authorities say two white men are behind the crime.
The billionaire, who turned a family business into a worldwide business conglomerate, made a promise in 2016 to give half of his money to philanthropic causes.
He served as a ruling party MP for a decade until 2015 and is a sponsor for a leading Tanzanian football team, Simba FC.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
