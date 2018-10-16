Popular Topics
F4SD proposes election of SA president be done directly by voters

F4SD says while the National Assembly has the power to amend the electoral system, it should allow those voted into power to be accountable to the public, not their parties.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) has asked the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to advise Parliament to allow the election of the president to be done directly by the voters.

The forum says while the National Assembly has the power to amend the electoral system, it should allow those voted into power to be accountable to the public and not their parties.

The F4SD members marched from its Brooklyn offices to the IEC headquarters in Centurion where they handed over their memorandum to the commission's deputy head Terry Tselane.

Spokesperson Thapelo Makgale says: “We’d like the IEC to put some changes like the election of the president to be done directly by the voters and for the national, provincial and local government elections be done all in one day.”

