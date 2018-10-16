Eskom group executive of Generation resigns

Thava Govender, who is also acting group executive of risk and sustainability, worked for Eskom for 27 years.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s group executive for Generation Thava Govender has resigned.

Govender, who is also acting group executive of Risk and Sustainability worked for Eskom for 27 years.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe has thanked Govender for his efforts in helping to stabilise Eskom and wished him well.

The utility says Govender’s successor will be announced in due course.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)