Eskom group executive of Generation resigns
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s group executive for Generation Thava Govender has resigned.
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe has thanked Govender for his efforts in helping to stabilise Eskom and wished him well.
NOTICE: Eskom's Group Executive for Generation, Mr Thava Govender has tendered his resignation. Mr Govender, who was also Acting Group Executive of Risk & Sustainability, has worked for Eskom for 27 years. Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe has wished him well in his new endeavors.— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) October 15, 2018
The utility says Govender’s successor will be announced in due course.
