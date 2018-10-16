EFF: VBS 'heist' report would be null, void if successfully reviewed in court

The Reserve Bank released ‘The Great Bank Heist’ report last week which detailed how almost R2 billion was brazenly stolen from the bank.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised the Reserve Bank’s report into the looting of VBS Mutual Bank, saying the findings are unfair.

The party has also thrown its support behind its deputy president Floyd Shivambu saying his assertion that he is not involved in the scandal is sufficient.

The Reserve Bank released The Great Bank Heist report last week which detailed how almost R2 billion was brazenly stolen from the bank with over R16 million given to Shivambu’s brother Brian in gratuitous payments.

Shivambu has denied he received R10 million of that amount as reported by the Daily Maverick.

Shivambu says the allegation that he had R10 million deposited into his account is rubbish #Effpresser pic.twitter.com/zOdGrIkkfY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 16, 2018

Does the EFF truly believe the damning report which implicates its member and Shivambu’s brother?

EFF leader Julius Malema says the report would be null and void if it’s successfully reviewed in court.

“It’s not for me to say I believe it or not. The implicated people are saying they are challenging the report, if they are successful it means the report is null and void.”

Malema speaking about the evidence Shivambu brought forward #Effpresser pic.twitter.com/wzdQ9CpSJY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 16, 2018

Malema continued to raise his party’s concerns about Advocate Terry Motau’s report.

“If Brian was given an opportunity by Motau, he would not have even arrived at the conclusion of putting Brian’s name there.”

He says the party is worried that Motau didn’t consult the people he mentions in his report.

Malema says the report doesn’t pronounce guilt on anyone and, therefore, people must not jump to conclusions.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)