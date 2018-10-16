EFF expected to clarify if it received money from VBS 'heist'

The party will hold a media briefing almost a week after reports emerged that it received over R10 million of the money that was siphoned from the bank.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is expected to clarify on Tuesday if it benefited in any way from the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank.

After the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) revealed last week that Floyd Shivambu’s brother Brian received over R16 million in gratuitous payments from the bank, the Daily Maverick published a story claiming the EFF deputy president received R10 million of that money.

It also claimed that the EFF received over a million rand.

Shivambu has since denied ever receiving R10 million in his personal bank account from his brother, while the EFF has branded allegations against it as an attack from the enemy.

The party, which continues to argue that VBS must be saved, is expected to clarify on Tuesday if it ever received any money from anyone that flowed from VBS.

At the same time, Shivambhu may have to answer to Parliament’s Ethics Committee over the claims against him.

The Democratic Alliance has reported him to the body, saying if he did receive the millions of rand it’s a violation of MP’s Code of Ethics.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)