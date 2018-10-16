Duminy ruled out of Australia tour and Mzansi Super League

Proteas all-rounder JP Duminy will miss the limited overs tour of Australia in November and Cricket South Africa’s new Mzansi Super League T20 due to shoulder surgery.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas all-rounder JP Duminy will miss the limited overs tour of Australia in November and Cricket South Africa’s new Mzansi Super League T20 due to shoulder surgery.

Duminy will undergo surgery on his right shoulder which will see him become replaced by Quinton de Kock as the Cape Town Blitz’s local marquee player.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee said: “JP aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury during the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe. The injury will require surgical management thus ruling him out of the immediate tour of Australia and the upcoming MSL. At the moment we can’t say how long he will be out for, that is dependent on the results from the surgery.”

The Proteas squad for the Australia tour will be announced later this week.