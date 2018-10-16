Dept reassures listeria outbreak is over

The reassurance from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries comes a month after Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi also announced that there is no longer listeria in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - There are no longer any traces of listeria in South Africa.

This is according to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries which gave Parliament an update on the Listeriosis outbreak.

The reassurance from the department comes a month after Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi also announced that there is no longer listeria in South Africa.

Tiger Brands announced this week that it would reopen its Germiston processing facility which was affected by the listeriosis outbreak.

The facility was closed in March as a precautionary measure after the listeriosis bacteria was detected there.

Dr Mphane Molefe from the listeria management team says the 178 swabs taken in August at the company's Germiston plant all came back negative.

“We had little bits of incidences here and there, but in 2017 that spiked. Where we are now at the end of that graph we see that CS with a pre-outbreak level. That’s why we can say the outbreak is over.”

The multi-disciplined listeria management team, with the help of the World Health Organization, will continue monitoring facilities including imported products.

