Dept reassures listeria outbreak is over
The reassurance from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries comes a month after Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi also announced that there is no longer listeria in South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - There are no longer any traces of listeria in South Africa.
This is according to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries which gave Parliament an update on the Listeriosis outbreak.
The reassurance from the department comes a month after Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi also announced that there is no longer listeria in South Africa.
Tiger Brands announced this week that it would reopen its Germiston processing facility which was affected by the listeriosis outbreak.
The facility was closed in March as a precautionary measure after the listeriosis bacteria was detected there.
Dr Mphane Molefe from the listeria management team says the 178 swabs taken in August at the company's Germiston plant all came back negative.
“We had little bits of incidences here and there, but in 2017 that spiked. Where we are now at the end of that graph we see that CS with a pre-outbreak level. That’s why we can say the outbreak is over.”
The multi-disciplined listeria management team, with the help of the World Health Organization, will continue monitoring facilities including imported products.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Malema: EFF has no reason to doubt Floyd Shivambu
-
SA rallies behind 'brave' Cheryl Zondi as she testifies at Omotoso trial
-
Judge reprimands Omotoso defence over sex abuse questions
-
[WATCH LIVE] Pastor Omotoso trial: First witness resumes testimony
-
Sanral 'aggressively' addressing impasse over non-payment of e-tolls
-
Treasury DG: Misplaced memo responsible for irregular spending of nearly R770m
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.