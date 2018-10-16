CT dam levels dip as water consumption rises

That's partly because the city’s usage went up from 546 million litres per day to 563 million litres a day.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town’s water consumption is on the rise.

Dam levels have gone down by 0.2% over the last week.

Water restrictions have been lowered as dams supplying the city bounced back from last summer's worryingly low levels.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)