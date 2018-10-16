CT’s rail system has collapsed, says incoming mayor Dan Plato

On Monday, incoming Cape Town mayor Dan Plato wanted to experience first-hand what average train commuters must endure daily.

CAPE TOWN - Incoming Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the city’s passenger rail system has collapsed.

That’s the stark view of Plato.

On Monday, Plato wanted to experience first-hand what average train commuters must endure daily.

He says he waited an hour at the Mitchells Plain station for a train to arrive but to no avail.

“One of the security guards told me for the last couple of months the station has turned into a ghost station. So, that’s not good for service delivery and the effectiveness we want must happen in Cape Town. Service delivery of train station has collapsed.”

Meanwhile, a new law enforcement unit will hit Cape Town’s railway lines from later this week.

It's part of a beefed-up initiative to safeguard rail infrastructure, protect commuters and to get services back on track.

The specialised rail enforcement officers will be deployed on the central line first and will be on trains and platforms.

The City of Cape Town says they will mainly focus on commuter safety and securing rail infrastructure.

They will be in uniform and plain clothes.

The unit was expected to be deployed on Monday, but the City’s JP Smith says some training still must be completed.

This lady is frustrated by the state of the #Metrorail trains



❌ Not enough trains

❌ Unsafe for commuters

❌ Unreliable pic.twitter.com/WkDRFI0U6m — DA Western Cape (@WesternCapeDA) October 15, 2018

This morning Dan Plato, JP Smith and John Steenhuisen attempted to take the train from Mitchell's Plain to Cape Town station. The train was scheduled for 6h15 but by 7h30 no train had arrived... — DA Western Cape (@WesternCapeDA) October 15, 2018

Long lines of people hoping to get to work on time wait outside the station. pic.twitter.com/TUPom0LF3P — DA Western Cape (@WesternCapeDA) October 15, 2018

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)