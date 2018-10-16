CT’s rail system has collapsed, says incoming mayor Dan Plato
On Monday, incoming Cape Town mayor Dan Plato wanted to experience first-hand what average train commuters must endure daily.
CAPE TOWN - Incoming Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the city’s passenger rail system has collapsed.
That’s the stark view of Plato.
On Monday, Plato wanted to experience first-hand what average train commuters must endure daily.
He says he waited an hour at the Mitchells Plain station for a train to arrive but to no avail.
“One of the security guards told me for the last couple of months the station has turned into a ghost station. So, that’s not good for service delivery and the effectiveness we want must happen in Cape Town. Service delivery of train station has collapsed.”
Meanwhile, a new law enforcement unit will hit Cape Town’s railway lines from later this week.
It's part of a beefed-up initiative to safeguard rail infrastructure, protect commuters and to get services back on track.
The specialised rail enforcement officers will be deployed on the central line first and will be on trains and platforms.
The City of Cape Town says they will mainly focus on commuter safety and securing rail infrastructure.
They will be in uniform and plain clothes.
The unit was expected to be deployed on Monday, but the City’s JP Smith says some training still must be completed.
This lady is frustrated by the state of the #Metrorail trains— DA Western Cape (@WesternCapeDA) October 15, 2018
❌ Not enough trains
❌ Unsafe for commuters
❌ Unreliable pic.twitter.com/WkDRFI0U6m
This morning Dan Plato, JP Smith and John Steenhuisen attempted to take the train from Mitchell's Plain to Cape Town station. The train was scheduled for 6h15 but by 7h30 no train had arrived...— DA Western Cape (@WesternCapeDA) October 15, 2018
Long lines of people hoping to get to work on time wait outside the station. pic.twitter.com/TUPom0LF3P— DA Western Cape (@WesternCapeDA) October 15, 2018
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
EFF expected to clarify if it received money from VBS 'heist'
-
Motau mum after deadline passes to apologise to ANC official over VBS report
-
[CARTOON] Sundry Grimes Fesses Up
-
AA: Petrol price set to rise by 40c at end of October
-
Omotoso would ask God for forgiveness for abuse, court hears
-
Sanef, 'Sunday Times' to discuss way forward in wake of false articles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.