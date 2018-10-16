Court hears horrific details of Hannah Cornelius’ death
State pathologist Deidre Abrahams has testified about various injuries Hannah Cornelius sustained before she died.
CAPE TOWN - A forensic pathologist has revealed the horrific details of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius’ death as the trial of four men implicated in her rape and murder continues in the Western Cape High Court.
Cornelius (21) and her friend Cheslin Marsh (22) were hijacked while sitting in the young woman’s parked car in Stellenbosch in May last year.
Marsh, who testified last week, was beaten and left for dead in a bushy area, while Cornelius’s body was found on the side of a road near a wine farm outside Stellenbosch.
State pathologist Deidre Abrahams has testified about various injuries Cornelius sustained before she died.
Abrahams found the 21-year-old student suffered severe blunt head injuries that were rapidly fatal and had also been stabbed in the neck.
There were no signs of strangulation, the deceased’s eyes were swollen and her mouth was bloody.
The court also heard it appeared Cornelius had not consented to sex based on the genital injuries discovered during a post-mortem.
Two borehole pump technicians who discovered Cornelius’s body also testified earlier on Tuesday.
The men told the court they were making their way to the site to complete work on a borehole when they saw the deceased on the ground with her pants pulled halfway down.
They then contacted the police.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
