'Being the fastest young man in the world is amazing'

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Luke Davids won the 100m gold medal at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

The 17-year-old raced home in a time of 10.15 seconds in wind-assisted conditions to join Akani Simbine as a major 100m champion for 2018 after Simbine led Team SA home 1-2 at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

In the heats, Davids crossed the finish line in a time 10.56 and in the final he went faster to clock 10.15 for a combined 20.71, the only athlete to have a combined tally under 21 seconds. David shared his thoughts post-race.

"The feeling of being the fastest young man in the world and being number one is amazing. I’ve been dreaming of this moment for months now. The spectators were incredible. The support they give you on the track, in the warmup and at all times is sensational. People from Argentina seem as if they were from South Africa because of their kindness and, for that reason, I felt at home."

Being the fastest youth athlete in the world, comparisons to the legendary Usain Bolt has already been made but Davids was quick to nip this in the bud.

"I am very different. He is not me and I am not him. We have different personalities. I try to focus on my goal and what I have to do. I do not think much about comparing myself to him."

Davids was flanked on the podium by Nigeria’s Alaba Olukunle Akintola, who came second in the race, and Japan’s Seiryo Ikeda, who was third.