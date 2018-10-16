Ahmed Timol's family urges former policeman implicated in murder to tell truth

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Ahmed Timol's family urges former policeman implicated in murder to tell truth

Joao Rodrigues appeared at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday, on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

FILE: Joao Rodrigues testifies during the Ahmed Timol inquest on 1 August 2017. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
FILE: Joao Rodrigues testifies during the Ahmed Timol inquest on 1 August 2017. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the former apartheid police officer implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol has been postponed to next week Monday, the same day that Timol was arrested in 1971.

Joao Rodrigues appeared at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday, on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Ahmed Timol's nephew, Imitiaz Kajee, has urged Rodrigues to tell the truth.

“We’ve been consistently pleading to him and we continue to do so that even at this late stage, if he’s prepared to make a full disclosure or full confession of what transpired and what his role was in the cover-up, you know as a family we’re looking at not custodial the sentence [sic].”

The High Court in Pretoria last year found that Timol died after being tortured and pushed from a window by officers at the John Vorster Square Police Station in 1971.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA