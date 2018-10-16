Ahmed Timol's family urges former policeman implicated in murder to tell truth
Joao Rodrigues appeared at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday, on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against the former apartheid police officer implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol has been postponed to next week Monday, the same day that Timol was arrested in 1971.
Ahmed Timol's nephew, Imitiaz Kajee, has urged Rodrigues to tell the truth.
“We’ve been consistently pleading to him and we continue to do so that even at this late stage, if he’s prepared to make a full disclosure or full confession of what transpired and what his role was in the cover-up, you know as a family we’re looking at not custodial the sentence [sic].”
The High Court in Pretoria last year found that Timol died after being tortured and pushed from a window by officers at the John Vorster Square Police Station in 1971.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
